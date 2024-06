WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. is buying another 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of Energy said on Monday, as it slowly replenishes the stockpile after the largest sale ever in 2022.

The oil, which is for delivery to the SPR in November, is being purchased at an average price of $77.69 per barrel, the department said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)