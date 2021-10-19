Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US carbon markets set for record year

10/19/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US carbon exchanges will easily hit record volumes this year, in part because of recent record highs but also due to new entrants into the market.

There is a lot more managed money coming into the carbon exchange space and more interest from all corners of investment, said Nathan Clark, managing director of financial product developer IncubEx, at the Argus North American Biofuels, LCFS & Carbon Markets Summit in Napa, California.

"I think we're only seeing the very, very beginnings of this sort of rush," Clark said.

The California carbon market has seen most of the influx of new financial players and investment as there is more liquidity compared with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) carbon market in the northeastern US.

"It's just kind of a perfect storm for investment," said Mike Taylor, president of Emission Advisors, although there have been dramatic movements in both markets.

RGGI could experience a significant price increase if the same number of entrants went into the cap-and-trade program in the US northeast, he said.

Over the last 12 months, Taylor has seen about 43 new general accounts open in California and about half that in RGGI. The growth of people trying to get into the space is "astronomical."

"Most of the compliance entities, especially the ones that don't have a trading desk, trading firm or even a trader, have been very slow to react and kind of been shell shocked the last six months," Taylor said.

Compliance markets like RGGI have been preparing for the entry of Pennsylvania into the 11-member program. Pennsylvania's membership would mean a major expansion for the program with an initial proposed CO2 cap for the state's power plants of 78mn st for next year, which would taper off to around 58mn st in 2030, a 25pc reduction from 2022. This year's RGGI CO2 budget is 119.8mn st, decreasing to 116mn st in 2022.

RGGI allowances for December 2021 delivery have continued to clear previous market highs over the last two weeks. Argus yesterday assessed RGGI allowances at $11.85/short ton, a new record.

Argus assessed California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) for December 2021 delivery at a high of $29.12 on 5 October, although allowances fell after hitting the peak and have tried to regain some ground in recent weeks.

By Julia Martinez

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : The biggest and smartest Google phone is coming to Verizon — introducing Pixel 6
GL
03:38pSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Sweden's Handelsbanken to exit Denmark and Finland as Q3 profit rises
RE
03:38pICE CLOSING REVIEW : Tight Supplies, Dry Prairies Push Up Canola
DJ
03:37pHow Will the Vaccine Mandate Impact My Company? New Briefing Provides Clarity for Business Executives
PR
03:37pWINDGEN ENERGY : *WINDGEN ENERGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 14 (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:37pCGS Awarded Gold in Americas Region, 2021 Top Ranking Performers Awards / Best Tech Innovation Award Vendor – Live Agent Support Solution Category
GL
03:37pFintel Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent, Strengthening the Company's Intellectual Property Position in USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(b) Information Sharing Technologies
BU
03:37pCGS Awarded Gold in Americas Region, 2021 Top Ranking Performers Awards / Best Tech Innovation Award Vendor – Live Agent Support Solution Category
GL
03:36pCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Dollar dips, while sterling, NZ dollar gain
RE
03:36pIntuitive Surgical 3Q Beats Analyst Views
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
5Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022

HOT NEWS