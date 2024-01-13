The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is carrying out an additional strike against the Houthis in Yemen, a day after launching a wave of attacks on nearly 30 locations in the country to degrade the Houthis' ability to strike Red Sea shipping, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.
