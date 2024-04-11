NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. coffee chain Bluestone Lane will start in August selling an espresso coffee made from farm foods such as date seeds, guava and sunflower, seen by some as a more sustainable option than coffee beans.

The beanless coffee, to be sold in all 58 Bluestone's U.S. stores, will be supplied by Seattle-based startup Atomo Coffee, which said it has replicated the molecular structure of conventional coffee using raw materials that otherwise would go to waste. The company said it wants to offer a more sustainable alternative to coffee.

With concerns growing about climate change, there has been more scrutiny around the carbon footprint of agriculture. Coffee farmers are now using regenerative techniques to reduce or even eliminate carbon emissions. Coffee trees, like other plants, absorb carbon dioxide form the atmosphere, but chemicals such as nitrogen fertilizers are heavy on emissions.

"This presents an opportunity for our customers to enjoy an innovative coffee option that maintains our high standards for quality and taste while aligning with our commitment to environmental stewardship," said Nicholas Stone, CEO of Bluestone Lane in a statement. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)