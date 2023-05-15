NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States Green Coffee Association (GCA) said on Monday it will no longer publicly release its assessments about the level of green coffee stocks in the country, the world's largest consumer of the beverage.

The monthly U.S. green coffee stocks report provides key information for the global coffee market, as it reveals how much of the commodity is still available at warehouses in the main U.S. ports.

"The GCA has decided that the monthly warehouse stock reports will no longer be published," Doreen Madigan, GCA's corporate secretary, said in an email response to Reuters after the report failed to appear online at its scheduled 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) release time. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)