"The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic," department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Sunday.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called "sham" parliamentary and local elections held in Belarus on Sunday, the State Department said.
