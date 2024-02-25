US condemns 'sham' elections in Belarus -State Dept

February 25, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called "sham" parliamentary and local elections held in Belarus on Sunday, the State Department said.

"The elections were held in a climate of fear under which no electoral processes could be called democratic," department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)