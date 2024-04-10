STORY: A key measure of U.S. inflation showed consumer prices increased more than expected in March.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, out Wednesday, showed inflation ticked up 0.4% last month, slightly higher than economists polled by Reuters had expected.

The annual rate nudged up to 3.5%, the highest since September.

Gasoline and housing accounted for more than half of the price increases. Grocery prices overall were unchanged, as the the cost of butter, cereals and bakery products all declined. Those were offset by a rise in meat and egg prices.

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to bring down decades-high inflation, which has fallen precipitously from an annual rate of 9% in the summer of 2022.

But inflation has proven stubborn over past three months - with the annual rate still above the central bank's target of 2%, explains Bill Fitzpatrick, portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management.

"While inflation numbers have come down dramatically over the last couple of years, getting over the goal line is proving to be extremely difficult."

As a result, financial markets are have pushed back their expectations of when the Fed may begin cutting rates.

While many had expected June, they're now predicting September, according to CME's FedWatch Tool - with a minority of economists expecting no rate cuts at all until 2025.