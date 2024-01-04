STORY: U.S. court documents naming people who had ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday.

The names of more than 150 people mentioned in a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, were kept under seal for years until a federal judge ruled last month that there was no legal justification to keep them private.

The documents once again put the spotlight on some of the world's most powerful people, including Britain's Prince Andrew, and their ties to Epstein.

The documents include extracts of a deposition by one of Epstein's accusers, who alleges the Duke of York put his hand on her breast when posing for a photo in 2001 at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse.

The photo allegedly included a puppet that said "Prince Andrew" on it.

The incident has been previously reported by other media outlets and Andrew has denied it.

He has been stripped of most of his royal titles due to his association with Epstein and in 2022 settled a civil lawsuit with Giuffre.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Epstein took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Giuffre's lawyer Sigrid McCawley said some questions about who enabled Epstein remained unanswered, but that the release of the documents "gets us closer to that goal."

More documents are expected to be unsealed or unredacted in the coming days.