March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise by 260,000 bpd to 13.19 million barrels in 2024, versus a previously forecast rise of 170,000 bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)
