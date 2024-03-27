March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending March 22, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels to 448.2 million barrels in the week ended March22, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended March22, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 147,000 barrels per day in the week ended March22, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 232.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 117.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.12 million barrels per day, EIA said. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)