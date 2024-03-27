The recorder will be analyzed and the agency will also examine whether dirty fuel played a role in the ship's power loss as part of its investigation into Tuesday's collision, Homendy told CNN.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have boarded the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge and recovered its data recorder, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Wednesday.
The recorder will be analyzed and the agency will also examine whether dirty fuel played a role in the ship's power loss as part of its investigation into Tuesday's collision, Homendy told CNN.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Fedex, Visa, Wise, Adobe, Cisco...
State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto among 25 stocks eligible for same-day settlement, says BSE
India cenbank keen to further build up record high FX reserves, say sources
Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.93%-7.14% band
Indian aviation watchdog defers new rules on pilots' rest, duty times