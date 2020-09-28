US dollar squeeze slows down ahead of Trump-Biden debate

GBP

Sterling has remained broadly flat against the US dollar over the last four or so sessions, but euro weakness elsewhere has allowed GBPEUR to climb steadily. This morning's price action has seen the pound catch a moderate bid against the greenback. Brexit will be the main theme for the week, as separate but related talks are held on trade, and controversial internal markets legislation passed in the UK. Teams will meet from Tuesday to Thursday in Brussels to attempt to resolve sticking points on a potential EU-UK trade deal, with one month remaining until what Michel Barnier has described as a 'realistic deadline' for implementation of the deal. State aid and fishing rights remain the two main sticking points. Chief UK negotiator David Frost, said a deal is 'very much possible, but equally very far from certain'. Talks will be held today on the UK's internal markets legislation, which the EU has threatened possible legal action over, between the UK's Michael Gove and the EU's Maros Sefcovic. Elsewhere, Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro told the Telegraph that evidence on negative interest rates has been 'encouraging' and 'There has been almost full pass-through of negative rates into lending rates in most countries'. The comments suggest a growing openness to the policy measure at the Bank of England, consistent with increased discussion.

EUR

The euro managed to resist further depreciation against the greenback this morning as the dollar is trading softer this morning after finishing its best week since April. With September coming to an end, the ratification of the EU recovery fund agreement is back in scope, as EU leaders want to seal an agreement with the EU parliament by the middle of October to give the member states plenty of time for ratification. The EU council is still divided over what the design of the rule of law mechanism should look like. Last week, the Netherlands warned they were not prepared to push ratification through their national parliaments until a deal is struck between the EU council and legislature, but a senior EU diplomat stated that member states should not dig their heels in on the rule of law as this will 'massively delay or even doom the recovery fund'. Today's European data calendar is sparse, but volatility in GBPEUR is likely to arise from the final scheduled round of talks between the UK and EU on the trade deal. Markets now buckle up for the hearing of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde who is due to speak at 14:45 BST today at the European Parliament. The hearing will include discussion about the ECB's asset purchase programmes and its future perspectives, as well as possible avenues to improve the ECB's accountability. On Thursday and Friday, EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss foreign affairs, with the focus being on Turkey relations, the situation in Belarus, and the trade relations with China.

USD

The dollar has opened this week with a mixed tone, trading flat against most of the G10 but weakening slightly to GBP, AUD, and a handful of others. The weekend's biggest news was reporting on Donald Trump's tax returns by the New York Times, which is reporting it has seen the original documents but is not publishing them to protect its sources. The Times is alleging that Mr. Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of the 18 years examined, and paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017. For his part, Trump has denied the report as 'made up' and 'totally fake news'. The first debate between the President and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden will take place tomorrow. Elsewhere in US politics, Amy Coney Barrett was nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump, setting up a contentious confirmation battle which Republicans are seeking to conclude before November's election. For now, the intense political atmosphere has had no further effects on the dollar, although options volatility suggests investors are bracing for a sustained period of uncertainty following the election. Nancy Pelosi said that a virus stimulus package is still possible, ahead of an expected offer from Congressional Democrats. This will be a busy week of data and Fed speak, although only Loretta Mester will be speaking today at 19:00 BST. Manufacturing purchasing managers' indices will be released on Thursday, and the official non-farm payrolls report will be out on Friday.

CAD

The Canadian dollar finished its worst week since Mid-May last week as both a US dollar squeeze and a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the currency, and is trading in the red against all of its G10 peers this morning. WTI slipped below $40/b following a surge in Libyan output as a blockade on energy facilities was partially lifted. The loonie also remains under pressure following the recent uptick in Canada's Covid-19 case count which poses risks for the recovery as it enters the recuperation phase. New measures in response to the rise in case count have yet to be announced, however. This week all focus will be on Canada's GDP for July, which is released on Wednesday. The median expectation of economists surveyed by Bloomberg sits at 2.8%. While the further progression of economic recovery and developments in virus case count will be the main concern of the nation, a surprise to the downside in July's GDP reading may only confirm the grim picture of Canada's economic outlook and give markets further reason to sell the loonie. The remainder of the data calendar this week includes Bloomberg Nanos Confidence reading for tomorrow at 14:00 BST and the Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index on Thursday at 14:30.

This information has been prepared by Monex Europe Limited, an execution-only service provider. The material is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is, or should be considered to be, financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by Monex Europe Limited or the author that any particular transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.