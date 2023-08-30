"U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible via commercial or private transport," the embassy said in a statement, urging extreme caution.
An escalating gang turf war in Haiti has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis that has displaced around 200,000 nationwide and left some 5.2 million people - nearly half of Haiti's population - in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince temporarily closed, due to gunfire in the vicinity.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Jasper Ward; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Bill Berkrot)