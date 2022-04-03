US embassy in Kyiv calls images coming out of Bucha "horrific," vows action

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The images coming out of the
Ukrainian town of Bucha and other areas vacated by Russian
President Valdimir Putin's forces are "horrific," the U.S.
embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, vowing action.
"The U.S. government is committed to pursuing accountability
using every tool available. We can not stand quiet, the world
needs to know what happened, and we all must act," it said.
Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a
"massacre" in the town of Bucha. Russia's defence ministry
denied the Ukrainian allegations.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)