HOUSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil in stock in the U.S. emergency reserve drew by about 2.88 million barrels in the week to April 22, data from the U.S. Department of Energy showed.

Stockpiles https://www.spr.doe.gov/dir/dir.html in the Strategic Petroleum Reserves fell to 553.1 million barrels, its lowest since 2002. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)