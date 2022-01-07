US equity funds receive inflows in the week to Jan 5

Refinitiv Lipper data found investors purchased U.S. equity funds of $8.98 billion, down from the previous week's inflow of $18.55 billion.

The S&P 500 and the Dow marked a record high earlier this week and Apple Inc became the first company to achieve market capitalisation of $3 trillion.

The optimism was dented after minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting raised expectations of a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates.

Among sector funds, financials, real estate and healthcare attracted $1.19 billion, $0.65 billion and $0.36 billion respectively. In contrast, tech funds witnessed outflows of $0.59 billion.

U.S. value funds lured $1.21 billion and posted a third straight week of inflows, while growth funds faced outflows of $712 million after two successive weeks of net buying.

U.S. bond funds attracted $9.42 billion in net buying, their biggest weekly inflow since Sept. 1, 2021.

Investors purchased U.S. taxable bond funds of $7.8 billion, 65% up from the previous week, while municipal bond funds saw net buying worth $1.13 billion, the largest in four months.

U.S. money market funds saw outflows of $1.44 billion after purchases of $34.6 billion in the previous week.

