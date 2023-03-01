Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

US farm agency to distribute discrimination payments this year

03/01/2023 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Surging U.S. crop prices reverse fortunes in rural Iowa

(Reuters) - On the heels of an agency-wide plan to address inequity in its programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will distribute billions of dollars to farmers who faced discrimination by the agency by the end of this year.

The Biden administration has pledged to repair the USDA's fractured relationships with farmers of color. Historical discrimination in the agency's lending programs contributed to Black farmers losing $326 billion worth of land in the 20th century, a study found last year.

The agency's latest effort is the distribution of $2.2 billion funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to farmers who have experienced discrimination in the USDA lending programs. The agency will contract with vendors and community groups to administer the payments by the end of 2023, it said on Wednesday.

"These funds are yet another stepping stone in the long march towards justice and an inclusive, equitable USDA," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement.

The administration is also issuing debt relief to farmers based on economic distress, which will disproportionately aid farmers of color, according to USDA data. But the administration's failed attempt to target that relief by race, stalled last year by lawsuits from white farmers, disappointed some Black farmers.

On Tuesday, a commission set up by the agency recommended sweeping reviews and changes to USDA's internal and external operations to ensure racial and gender equity.

USDA will select its partners in distributing the IRA funds by late spring, it said.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:59pFda advisers vote in favor of safety data supporting use of gsk'…
RE
01:59pRussia needs to pay war reparations to Ukraine, says Polish climate minister
RE
01:58pBrazil posts lower than expected trade balance in February
RE
01:56pLebanon's central bank to sell U.S. dollar at 70,000 pounds -statement
RE
01:52pUniCredit to propose 30% CEO pay hike to reward outperformance - sources
RE
01:51pToronto man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault
RE
01:49pGermany should stick to commitment of banning new combustion-engine cars from 2035, environment minister says
RE
01:46pUS farm agency to distribute discrimination payments this year
RE
01:43pMonetary rules suggest Fed's policy rate could be lower, report says
RE
01:42pCuba blasts US govt for granting asylum to pilot of stolen plane
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, BAE Systems, Columbia Banking, KLA ..
2Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources
3EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues l..
4Italy posts firm growth in 2022, but budget deficit overshoots
5NEOEN : Join Neoen's webcast presenting its 2022 full-year results

HOT NEWS