NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors plan to announce a criminal case against the global energy trader Gunvor, according to filings unveiled on Friday in the Brooklyn, New York federal court.

The Department of Justice plans to file a so-called criminal information that describes its case, the filings show.

Prosecutors and the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission subpoenaed Gunvor in 2020. A former Gunvor employee pleaded guilty the next year to involvement in an alleged scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)