WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it has granted seven states and three tribal nations more than $77 million in taxpayer funding for projects protecting power grids from extreme weather and natural disasters and to ensure reliability of power systems.

It is the second tranche of $2.3 billion of grid resilience grants to be given to states and tribes over the next five years, money made available in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Grantees are chosen based on a formula including factors such as population size, land area and probability of disruptive events, the DOE said. The states and tribes will award the funds, prioritizing efforts that generate the greatest community benefit while providing clean, affordable and reliable energy.

"As climate change threats intensify and we add more renewable energy to our power system, it is critical that the American people have a safe and resilient electric grid," said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

In recent years extreme weather events have caused many power crises. Cold snaps and an ice storm in 2021 led to grid collapse in Texas, killing 246 people and leaving millions without power for days.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, which will get $10.2 million, said the investment will help communities in her state to "modernize and strengthen our grid, creating local jobs, and be better prepared for the next extreme weather event."

Other states tribes and the District of Columbia receiving funds are:

- Pennsylvania, $16.2 million

- Iowa, $11.8 million

- Nevada $10.5 million

- Idaho, $9.3 million

- Indiana, $9.2 million

- Hawaii, $6.1 million

- District of Columbia, $3 million

- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, $711,000

- The Mohegan Tribe, $317,000

- The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, $266,000 (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)