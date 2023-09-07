Sept 6 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. power grid operator, extended its hot weather alert on Wednesday for the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions to Sept. 7 as temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit and drive increased power usage.

"PJM is expecting to serve a forecasted load of approximately 144,500 MW on Sept. 6 and 134,500 MW on Sept. 7," it said in press release.

PJM served a preliminary peak load of about 147,000 MW on Tuesday, just below its summer's peak so far of about 148,000 MW hit on July 27, it added.

The all-time recorded peak electricity demand on PJM was 165,563 MW in August 2006. (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)