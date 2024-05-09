May 9 (Reuters) - Two major U.S. grid operators, PJM Interconnection and Midcontinent Independent System Operator, announced on Thursday that they are teaming up to assess how much electricity can be transferred between their regions in a study set to be performed in the second half of 2024.

Based on input from the Organization of PJM States, the Organization of MISO States and the Midwestern Governors Association, the study aims to pinpoint opportunities for immediate improvements in transmission along the PJM and MISO boundary, the organizations said in a statement.

Upon completion of the study in early 2025, both grid operators will present their discoveries to the Interregional Planning Stakeholder Advisory Committee.

This committee was established by PJM and MISO to assess coordinated system planning endeavors involving all stakeholder factions.

Enhancing the ability to transfer power between regions could boost grid resilience, especially after severe weather events and the rise of renewable energy sources with fluctuating output, the statement added.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)