ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (Reuters) -The United States has communicated to Iran and Israel that conflict in the Middle East must not escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, even as the Pentagon warned that it would not tolerate attacks against its forces in the region.

The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Five U.S. troops and two contractors were injured in an attack on a base in Iraq on Monday, which U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin blamed on Iran-backed groups.

Officials had been in constant contact with allies and partners in the region and there was a "clear consensus" that no one should escalate the situation, the top U.S. diplomat said.

"We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We've communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken said.

The United States will continue to defend Israel against attacks, Blinken said, but noted that everyone in the region should understand the risks of escalation and miscalculation.

"Further attacks only raise the risk of dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control."

The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster defenses in the region.

"What I've been focused on is making sure that we're doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops and also make sure that we're in a good position to aid in the in the defense of Israel, if called upon to do that," Austin said.

Blinken, following a meeting involving Austin and their Australian counterparts, also said talks to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal on the war in Gaza had reached their final stage and should end very soon.

WILL NOT TOLERATE ATTACK ON TROOPS

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran last week. The attack drew threats of revenge by Iran on Israel, which has not claimed responsibility.

Coupled with the killing of the senior military commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, by Israel in a strike on Beirut last week, concern has intensified that the conflict in Gaza is turning into a wider Middle East war.

Iran has said the U.S. bears responsibility in the assassination of Haniyeh because of its support for Israel.

On Monday, a rocket attack on al Asad airbase in western Iraq injured seven U.S. personnel.

Austin said the United States "will not tolerate" attacks on its personnel.

Asked if he knew who was behind the attack, Austin added the U.S. was sure it was an Iran-backed militia, but had not determined which one.

"We're still investigating to determine that," he said.

Iraq's military condemned on Tuesday what it called "reckless" actions against bases on its soil and said it had captured a truck with a rocket launcher.

A small truck was seized with a rocket launcher fixed on the back. Eight unfired rockets were dismantled, the statement said.

A rare ally of both the U.S. and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces. It has witnessed escalating tit-for-tat attacks since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Eric Beech, Simon Lewis and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

By Idrees Ali, Simon Lewis and Phil Stewart