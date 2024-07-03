WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A dozen former U.S. government officials who quit over U.S. support for Israel's war in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden's administration of "undeniable complicity" in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.

In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating U.S. laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.

Both the White House and the State Department had no immediate comment on the statement.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

There has been mounting international criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza and of U.S. military and diplomatic support for its ally in a war that has so far killed nearly 38,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.

The resignations of the 12 U.S. officials reflects some dissent within the government over its support for Israel. Washington has pushed for the protection of civilians in Gaza and has called on Israel to improve aid access.

Among the people who signed the joint statement were former members of the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, White House and the military.

KEY QUOTES

"America's diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza," the former officials said in the statement.

They urged the U.S. government to use its "necessary and available leverage" to bring the war to an end and to ensure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. They also demanded that the U.S. government support Palestinian self-determination and fund an "immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance" in Gaza.

CONTEXT

Nearly 38,000 people have been killed during the war in Gaza, the local health ministry says, with many more feared buried in rubble as nearly the entire enclave has been flattened and most of its 2.3 million population displaced. There is also widespread hunger in Gaza. The war has led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Israel's assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 hostages to the Hamas-governed enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols and Leslie Adler)

By Kanishka Singh and Humeyra Pamuk