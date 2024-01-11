WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is willing to testify before a Republican-led House of Representatives committee trying to impeach him for allegedly encouraging illegal immigration with his policies, a department official said in a letter to the committee on Thursday. (Reporting by Ted Hesson; Editing by Scott Malone)
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET
Fliers check plane model when booking trips after Boeing's midair blowout
Weak euro zone growth a key downside rating risk for central Europe -S&P
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Broadcom, Persimmon, Salesforce, Uber...
US consumer prices rise more than expected in December; weekly jobless claims fall
7-Eleven, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 204 gas stations and convenience stores from Sunoco LP for approximately $950 million.
