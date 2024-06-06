WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on a few dozen people it accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including members of the Georgian Dream party and members of parliament and law enforcement.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions. If not, he warned the U.S. is prepared to take additional actions.

