STORY: The U.S. and Britain unleashed attacks on 36 targets in Yemen as the White House national security adviser said on Sunday that further strikes at Iran-backed groups in the Middle East were coming.

The two countries released video and still photos of their operations Saturday.

The strikes come a day after the U.S. military hit Tehran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC Sunday that the U.S. intends to take "additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked."

Saturday's strikes in Yemen hit buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, adding it targeted 13 locations.

The Houthis did not announce any casualties.

The attacks are the latest blows in a conflict that has spread in the Middle East since Oct. 7, when the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed Israel from the Gaza Strip, igniting war.

Tehran-backed groups declaring support for the Palestinians have entered the fray across the region including the Yemen-based Houthis who in addition to firing on shipping in the Red Sea have fired at Israel itself.

Houthi supporters in Yemen's capital on Sunday organized a military parade to show solidarity with Gaza and in protest of the U.S. and British airstrikes.

Iran has so far avoided any direct role in the conflict, even as it backs groups like the Houthis.

The Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either.

A Houthi spokesperson said that further U.S. and British aggression will not affect Yemen's decision to show its support for Gaza.