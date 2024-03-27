WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is asking allies to stop domestic companies from servicing certain chipmaking tools for Chinese customers, a U.S. Commerce department official said on Wednesday.

"We are working with our allies to determine what is important to service and what is not important to service," said export controls chief Alan Estevez, speaking to reporters at an annual conference. "We're pushing for not servicing of those key components and these are the discussions we are having with our allies." (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld)