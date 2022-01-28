Log in
US issues affirmative ruling in UAN probe: Update

01/28/2022 | 11:03am EST
Adds specific rates for Russian companies in third paragraph.

The US Department of Commerce issued an affirmative preliminary ruling in its antidumping probes of UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad, according to a letter filed today.

Commerce issued preliminary antidumping rates on Russian companies ranging from 9.15-127.19pc, according to a statement issued by US producer CF Industries. Subject rates on Trinidad were 63.08pc.

Acron is subject to 9.15pc preliminary dumping rates, while EuroChem faces a 23.98pc rate, according to the US International Trade Administration. PJSC Kuibyshev Azot and SBU Azot are subject to a 127.19pc rate. All other Russian producers face a 15.48pc preliminary dumping rate.

The preliminary ruling comes nearly two months after Commerce implemented preliminary ad-valorem countervailing duties (CVD) on UAN imports from Trinidad and Russia.

Commerce on 30 November issued a preliminary CVD 1.83pc rate on Methanol Holdings Trinidad Limited (MHTL) and all other Trinidad suppliers, while placing preliminary CVD rates of 9.66pc and 9.84pc on Russian producers Acron and EuroChem, respectively. Commerce also issued a preliminary CVD rate of 9.72pc on all other suppliers from Russia.

By Connor Hyde

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 16:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
