STORY: American employers didn't just hire more workers than expected in December, they hiked wages as well.

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday said the country added 216,000 new jobs last month, compared with an average estimate of 170,000.

And wages rose four-tenths of a percent, in line with November.

It's the latest data pointing to a resilient U.S. economy still showing gains despite an aggressive policy of interest-rate hikes meant to cool inflation.

And it is also likely to further dim investor hopes the Federal Reserve might reverse course any time soon.

The data indicated the economy avoided a recession last year and will likely continue to grow through 2024 as jobs are added and consumers continue spending.

Still, the economy is undoubtedly slowing, and danger could lie ahead. The last jobs report of 2023 shows U.S. added some 2.7 million jobs over the year, sharply below the 4.8 million positions created in 2022.

Job growth in recent months has been largely concentrated in just a handful of sectors, such as leisure, hospitality and healthcare.