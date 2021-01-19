US judge rejects 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's bid for compassionate release from prison

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge rejected former
pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's request to be freed
from prison, rejecting his claim that his deteriorating mental
health justified compassionate release.
U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn said Shkreli,
who claimed his mental health has "taken a steep toll," failed
to offer "extraordinary and compelling reasons" to be released.
Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Shkreli, declined to comment
on the Jan. 16 decision.
Shkreli, 37, who has asthma, has served about half of his
seven-year sentence for securities fraud and conspiracy at a
low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.
He claimed that tighter confinement conditions to combat
COVID-19, including limited contact with others and a diet heavy
on peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, has weakened his immune
system and increased his risk of contracting the disease.
Shkreli also said he has been unable to effectively defend
against a civil lawsuit where the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
and seven states said he tried to block generic versions of the
lifesaving drug Daraprim.
But the judge said mental health disorders are not a risk
factor for COVID-19, and a mental health expert found Shkreli
"stable."
Matsumoto also said that "although litigating from prison
may be more difficult, it is far from impossible."
Shkreli is eligible for release in September 2023.
Nicknamed "Pharma Bro," Shkreli was convicted in 2017 for
cheating investors in two hedge funds and trying to prop up the
stock price of a biotechnology company he ran.
He was widely vilified for boosting the price of Daraprim,
which treats a potentially fatal infection known as
toxoplasmosis, by more than 4,000% overnight to $750 from $17.50
when he ran another company, Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Turing was later renamed Vyera Pharmaceuticals. Vyera, now
part of Phoenixus AG, is also a defendant in the FTC case.
