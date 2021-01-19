Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

US judge rejects 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's bid for compassionate release from prison

01/19/2021 | 11:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge rejected former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's request to be freed from prison, rejecting his claim that his deteriorating mental health justified compassionate release.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn said Shkreli, who claimed his mental health has "taken a steep toll," failed to offer "extraordinary and compelling reasons" to be released.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Shkreli, declined to comment on the Jan. 16 decision.

Shkreli, 37, who has asthma, has served about half of his seven-year sentence for securities fraud and conspiracy at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He claimed that tighter confinement conditions to combat COVID-19, including limited contact with others and a diet heavy on peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches, has weakened his immune system and increased his risk of contracting the disease.

Shkreli also said he has been unable to effectively defend against a civil lawsuit where the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven states said he tried to block generic versions of the lifesaving drug Daraprim.

But the judge said mental health disorders are not a risk factor for COVID-19, and a mental health expert found Shkreli "stable."

Matsumoto also said that "although litigating from prison may be more difficult, it is far from impossible."

Shkreli is eligible for release in September 2023.

Nicknamed "Pharma Bro," Shkreli was convicted in 2017 for cheating investors in two hedge funds and trying to prop up the stock price of a biotechnology company he ran.

He was widely vilified for boosting the price of Daraprim, which treats a potentially fatal infection known as toxoplasmosis, by more than 4,000% overnight to $750 from $17.50 when he ran another company, Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Turing was later renamed Vyera Pharmaceuticals. Vyera, now part of Phoenixus AG, is also a defendant in the FTC case. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58a"Act big" on stimulus, Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen tells lawmakers
RE
11:53aTreasury nominee Yellen eyes quick review of U.S. sanctions policy
RE
11:52aBells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover
RE
11:48aWHO health regulations need tweaks but not major change - panel
RE
11:48aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $560,000 to Support Business Growth in Cameron, Texas
PU
11:47aCanada pm trudeau says he will be speaking to incoming u.s. president joe biden "in the coming days" about keystone pipeline and other issues
RE
11:46aBANCO DE ESPAÑA : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021 (397 KB)
PU
11:45aUS judge rejects 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's bid for compassionate release from prison
RE
11:41aPoland's pgnig says it sees record high daily demand for gas due to freezing temperatures
RE
11:41aBritain's largest fishing port sees 18% fall in catch after Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
2Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ