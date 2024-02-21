WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. labor unions embarked on the highest number of strikes in 23 years in 2023 as they sought hefty wage increases, benefits and better working conditions for their members.

There were 33 major work stoppages last year, the most since 2000, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. It described a major work stoppage as involving 1,000 or more workers and lasting at least one shift during the workweek, Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

The number of strikes averaged 16.7 over the past 20 years.

Organized labor scored some major victories last year, with the United Auto Workers union, among others, securing record contracts after a six-week targeted strike.

A total 458,900 workers participated in a strike last year, with the services sector accounting for 397,700, or 86.7% of idled workers during the year. Within the services industry, 188,900 education and health workers walked off the job.

That was followed by 171,500 information services workers. About 37,300 workers in other sectors also participated in strikes. Factory workers made up 61,200, or 13.3% of idled workers over the year. There were three local government and five state government strikes involving 91,100 workers. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)