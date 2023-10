US lawmaker Phillips, eyeing 2024 challenge to Biden, leaves House leadership role - Axios

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, who has floated a possible primary run against President Joe Biden for the 2024 election, has stepped down from his leadership role in the House of Representatives, Axios reported on Sunday, citing a statement.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Grant McCool)