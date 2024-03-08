STORY: TikTok faces a big decision in the U.S.

Lawmakers there look set to vote through a bill cracking down on the short video app.

It would give owner ByteDance six months to divest TikTok, or face a U.S. ban.

A vote on the measure is now expected next week, after it was unanimously approved by a Congressional committee on Thursday.

TikTok has been a target for lawmakers for years, with then-president Donald Trump failing in a bid to ban it back in 2020.

Washington is concerned that the app shares data on U.S. users with the Chinese government.

ByteDance says it has never done any such thing, and never would.

Now it says it's not clear whether Beijing would approve any divestment, or whether it could even be done within six months.

The company says that makes it a de facto ban.

Republican congressman Mike Gallagher - who chairs the House select committee on China - says that's not true.

He says TikTok can live on just as it is - as long as there is a separation.

The app's 170 million users in the U.S. are not reassured.

Following the vote, TikTok fans flooded Capitol Hill with calls urging lawmakers to think again.

They look set to be disappointed, however, with the bill enjoying rare bipartisan support and strong backing from the White House.

Now there's speculation that other apps could also be targeted, including messaging service WeChat, owned by Chinese gaming giant Tencent.