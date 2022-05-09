Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

US lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures

05/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wait at a bus stop in Beijings Central Business District (CBD)

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - American businesses are struggling to persuade overseas staff to join them in China due to the country's strict COVID-19 control measures and ongoing lockdowns, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Monday.

In a survey of 121 members, 49% said foreign workers are either significantly less likely to - or are refusing to - move to China because of COVID-related policies, with 82% singling out uncertainty over how long quarantine and lockdown times will last as the main reason.

"We are bracing for a mass exodus of foreign talent this summer, with fewer employees overseas willing to take up open positions here in China," said chamber chairman Colm Rafferty.

International flights into China remain extremely limited and subject to short-notice cancellations, with passengers needing approval from overseas Chinese embassies before boarding, and most arrivals requiring three weeks of quarantine.

"We understand China choosing to prioritize health and safety above all else, but the current measures are throttling US business confidence in China," Rafferty said.

Overseas business groups continue to chafe against the COVID controls that have seen most of the 25 million population of Shanghai in lockdown for over a month, with curbs also tightening in the capital Beijing. [L2N2X102N]

The survey found that 51% of respondents have either delayed or decreased investments as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, with 58% having decreased their revenue projections for the year.

Last week a European Chamber of Commerce in China survey found that almost a quarter of respondents were considering moving current or planned investments out of China, more than double the number at the start of the year. [L2N2WX0DG]

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aZambia finance minister says debt negotiations should be complet…
RE
05:29aZambia president says we are pleased that china is co-chair of c…
RE
05:26aUS lobby fears 'exodus' of foreign staff in China due to COVID measures
RE
05:26aZambia's president hakainde hichilema says "we borrowed way too…
RE
05:23aBain Capital, Carlyle among funds considering Olympus microscope unit acquisition -Nikkei
RE
05:22aSouth Korea's incoming govt considers joining U.S. economic pact
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:22aPutin channels victory over Hitler to spur Russian army in Ukraine
RE
05:20aMany Germans still work from home despite end of COVID requirement - Ifo
RE
05:18aRightmove CEO to leave next year, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3Infineon Technologies AG: CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND DESPITE GLOBAL UNCERT..
4Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency..
5Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

HOT NEWS