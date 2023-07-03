STORY: Pregnancy in the U.S. has become significantly more dangerous for many women in the last twenty years.

A study published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that there were an estimated 1,210 maternal deaths in 2019, up from just 505 in 1999.

And the danger isn't evenly felt:

Though maternal mortality rates increased across race and ethnic groups, researchers said the greatest increases were seen among Black and indigenous women,

So while the overall number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births rose from 12.7 to 32.2 - mortality rates for indigenous women went from 14 to 49.2... and Black women from 26.7 to over 55.

The current study analyzed data state-by-state rather than focusing on national trends.

Southern states had high maternal mortality across all race and ethnicity groups, but especially for Black individuals.

But to the researchers' surprise, Black women had the highest maternal mortality rates in some Northeast states - contrary to the expectation that the worst maternal mortality rates occur in the South.

Midwest and Great Plains states had the highest rates for Native women.

According to the U.S. Centers for disease control and prevention, the most common causes of death within one year after the end of pregnancy include mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac and coronary conditions, infections, blood clots, and pregnancy-related high blood pressure.