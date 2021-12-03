Log in
US metals manufacturing shipments increase

12/03/2021 | 04:02pm EST
Shipments of US manufactured metals products rose by more than a third in October, reflecting increased output and values from a year earlier.

Estimated shipments from iron and steel mills rose to $12.2bn in October, a year-over-year increase of 36pc, according to preliminary data from the US Department of Commerce.

The average Argus US hot-rolled coil (HRC) ex-works Midwest assessment nearly tripled to $1,937.50/short ton (st) in October from an average of $662.50/st in October 2020.

US steel production increased by an estimated 23pc to about 1.87mn st/week in October comparing to 1.52mn st/week in the same period of 2020, according to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Shipments of aluminum and nonferrous metals increased by 24pc to $10.89bn year over year, according to the Commerce data.

Machinery shipments were up by 13pc to $36.84bn, driven by increases in industrial, material handling, and heating and cooling equipment.

Automobile shipments were down by 29pc to $5.72bn, while light truck and utility vehicle shipments were down by 4pc to $18.61bn on the year. The drop reflect automaker's continued struggle with global semiconductor shortages that have curtailed vehicle production, forcing them to push chip supplies towards higher-value light trucks and SUVs.

By Rye Druzin

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 21:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
