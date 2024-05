May 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Tuesday that Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three "uncrewed aerial systems" (UAS) from Yemen, but caused no injuries or damage.

A coalition ship successfully engaged one UAS, U.S. Central Command forces successfully engaged the second UAS, and the final UAS crashed in the Gulf of Aden, Central Command said in a statement. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)