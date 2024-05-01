WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it destroyed on Tuesday an uncrewed surface vessel in an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Dan Whitcomb)
