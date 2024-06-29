WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday that it destroyed seven Houthi drones and one ground control station vehicle in Houthi-controlled Yemen. (Reporting by Jasper Ward)
Stock Market News
Ford expects profitable $30,000 EV in two and a half years, CNBC reports
Corn Slides As Data Show Higher Acreage and Stocks -- Daily Grain Highlights
New Jersey says Trump's convictions might jeopardize his golf clubs' liquor licenses
US army awards Lockheed Martin $4.5 billion multi-year Patriot Missiles contract
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- US military says it destroys seven Houthi drones, one ground control station