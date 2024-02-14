Yellen, speaking to reporters during a visit to Detroit to tout the Biden administration's economic gains, blasted former President Donald Trump's comment over the weekend calling into question U.S. willingness to support members of the Western defense alliance if they were attacked.
"I consider those remarks to be highly irresponsible," Yellen said, adding that she had spoken with foreign officials in recent days and they understood that President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of lawmakers were supportive of NATO and Ukraine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)