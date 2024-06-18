June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. natural gas futures report will not be published on Wednesday, June 19, due to the U.S. Juneteenth holiday.
Reuters will resume coverage of the report on Thursday, June 20. (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)
