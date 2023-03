STORY: "As stated in U.S. strategy, however, we are engaged in a robust competition," said Aquilino, while speaking at a IISS (International Institute for Strategic Studies) special lecture in Singapore.

Aquilino added that an "AUKUS" partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines was to boost its defence capability.

The United States under President Joe Biden has been shoring up alliances in the Asia-Pacific of late in an effort to counter China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and over the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing seeks to advance its territorial claims.