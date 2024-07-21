July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday ended his reelection campaign. He said in a letter posted on X that he would remain in office until the end of his term and address the country later this week on his decision.

Below are reactions from politicians and advocacy groups:

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” Trump also said he thought Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been, according to CNN.

CHUCK SCHUMER, SENATE MAJORITY LEADER

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," the Democrat said in a statement.

ELISE STEFANIK, HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIRWOMAN

"If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," Stefanik said in a statement.

GAVIN NEWSOM, GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents," Newsom posted on X.

ERICH PICA, PRESIDENT OF FRIENDS OF THE EARTH ACTION

"We thank President Biden for his decades of leadership and support the decision to end his re-election campaign. While far from perfect, Biden has taken some historic steps to address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act and kickstarting major investments in renewable energy.

"What’s at stake in this election remains the same: Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and the planet and would guarantee a full descent into climate chaos," Pica said in a statement.

GRETCHEN WHITMER, GOVERNOR OF MICHIGAN

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families' costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan," Whitmer said on X.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chris Reese)