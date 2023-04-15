Today at 05:20 am

(Reuters) - Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that hedge funds and other parts of the shadow banking system need to face greater scrutiny after last month's upheaval in U.S. government bonds, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Gensler told the FT that reducing the risks from speculative funds and non-banking financial institutions was "more important than ever".

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)