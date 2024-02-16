The U.S. government last month said it was returning the Yemen-based rebel groups to the global list of terrorist groups in an effort to stem attacks on international shipping.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" sanctions against Houthis for their ties to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea took effect on Friday, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in a statement on its website.
