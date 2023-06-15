STORY: The U.S. hit North Korea with fresh sanctions on Thursday after the South Korean military said Pyongyang fired off two short-range missiles.

The Treasury Department said it had targeted two China-based North Korean nationals it accused of helping obtain materials for Pyongyang's ballistic missile program.

"So we will continue to take action to hold people accountable for such activities."

Japan's prime minister said the North Korean missiles landed in Japanese waters, and said there were no reports of injuries.

The reported launches came as South Korea staged military drills. Pyongyang had warned the exercises would be met with an "inevitable" response.

U.S. state department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the actions by North Korea, or DPRK.

"These launches are a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. They demonstrate the threat of DPRK is unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the region, to international peace and security, and to the global nonproliferation regime."

This comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was in Tokyo for meetings with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

They discussed North Korea's missile program and confirmed they would work closely together to get Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons. That's according to a Japanese readout of their meeting.