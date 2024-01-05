WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it found that imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, and South Korea are being dumped onto the U.S. market and imports of tin mill products from China are also being subsidized.

The department also found that imports of tin mill products - a shiny silver metal widely used in cans for food, paint, aerosol products and other containers - from the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are not being dumped, it said in a statement.

The Commerce Department imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on the tin-plated steel imports from Canada, Germany and China in August.

The department said the highest preliminary anti-dumping duties of 122.5% will be imposed on tin mill steel imported from China. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Rami Ayyub)