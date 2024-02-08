WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. put out a bid for about 3 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for July delivery, the Department of Energy said on Thursday. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese)
