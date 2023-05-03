US seeks Russian allegedly tied to crime group as charges filed -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of a Russian national allegedly tied to the Try2Check transnational crime group, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, adding federal charges had also been filed.

Another $1 million was being offered for information identifying other key leaders in the group, the State Department said in a statement. It did not provide any information about the charges facing Russian Denis Gennadievich Kulkov. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)