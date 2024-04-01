April 1 (Reuters) - The United States is seeking a review of the alleged denial of labor rights at a Mexican industrial parts manufacturing facility in Nuevo Leon, the Labor Department said in a statement on Monday.

Washington wants the Mexican government to review the matter under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade. Mexico has 10 days to agree to conduct a review and, if it agrees, 45 days from Monday to complete the review. (Reporting by Paul Grant and David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)